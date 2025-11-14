Eddie Murphy Met Paige Butcher on a Movie Set but Didn’t Date Her Until Years Later Eddie and Paige dated about 12 years before they tied the knot. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 14 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

From an entertainment standpoint, there’s a lot we know about Eddie Murphy. He’s an actor with incredible range, and his comedy is truly one of a kind. From The Nutty Professor to Dr. Dolittle to his iconic voice as Donkey in the Shrek franchise, Eddie delivers all-around wholesome films that everyone can enjoy. While you might think you know Eddie, he’s actually quite private, even staying off social media. So really, there’s not a ton people can know about him beyond what he chooses to share.

Article continues below advertisement

But after he offered a rare glimpse into who he is through the Netflix documentary Being Eddie, released on Nov. 12, 2025, it only sparked more interest in his personal world, including how he met his wife, Paige Butcher, whom he married in 2024. Well, here’s what we know about that.

How did Eddie Murphy meet Paige Butcher?

Source: Mega

Eddie Murphy actually met his now-wife, Paige Butcher, on the set of Big Momma’s House 2, which was filmed in 2005 and released in 2006. She appeared in the film as an extra, playing the role of “Background Model #1,” maybe you remember her? But the two didn’t start dating when they met.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, six years after the film was released, Paige and Eddie began dating in 2012 and made their first public appearance together on the red carpet for Eddie Murphy: One Night Only, per Hello! After that, the two were spotted out together more often.

Source: Mega Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher in 2016

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike some of Eddie’s past relationships, where marriage came earlier, he and Paige took things slower, though they did welcome two children before officially tying the knot. Eddie and Paige welcomed their first child, a daughter named Izzy Oona, on May 3, 2016, and on Nov. 30, 2018, Paige welcomed their second child, a son named Max Charles.

Finally, after years of dating and building a family together, Eddie and Paige decided to tie the knot in a small ceremony in Anguilla on July 9, 2024, per People. Given how long they’ve been together, it’s no surprise Paige can give a full rundown of his day without giving it too much thought.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the release of his 2025 documentary, Eddie told People that Paige always knows exactly where he is. “Just literally, you could ask Paige, ‘Where’s Eddie at?’ and she could go, ‘It’s this time, so he’s probably in this room, and he’s watching such and such.’ I’m like that. I’m really easy. I’m a lot like a cat.” He also shared that despite the bold personality fans see on screen, he and Paige live a pretty quiet life.

Source: Mega Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher in 2019

Article continues below advertisement

What does Eddie Murphy’s wife, Paige Butcher, do?

Paige is a model and an actress. has followed in her career. She won the Cover Girl Cosmetics Supermodel Search in 1994 and went on to land a contract with IMG, one of the biggest modeling agencies in the world. Between modeling gigs, she dipped into acting, landing a small role as “Beauty #1” in Something’s Gotta Give in 2003.