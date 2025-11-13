What Happened to Eddie Murphy’s Brother Charlie? Plus, Why Eddie Missed the Funeral Eddie Murphy is willing to pay for a funeral, but he isn't willing to go to one. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 13 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

As Netflix pulls back the curtain on Eddie Murphy’s life in the documentary Being Eddie, fans are revisiting one of the most emotional stories from his past — the loss of his older brother, Charlie Murphy. It’s a story of family, grief, and a decision that surprised many: Eddie didn’t attend Charlie’s funeral. What happened to Eddie Murphy’s brother Charlie?

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Murphy, a comedian and actor in his own right, passed away in April 2017 after a private battle with leukemia, per Entertainment Weekly. Best known for his unforgettable appearances on Chappelle’s Show, Charlie was beloved in the comedy world for his sharp wit, animated storytelling, and no-nonsense style. His death was a shock to many, especially because he had kept his illness largely out of the public eye. While the comedy world gathered to celebrate his life, one person was notably absent from his funeral: his brother.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Eddie Murphy’s brother Charlie and why Eddie didn’t attend the funeral.

Charlie died at the age of 57, surrounded by family. Tributes poured in from all corners of Hollywood. According to E News, comedians like Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley all showed up to honor him at his funeral. But Eddie — arguably the closest person to Charlie — was not among them. The internet noticed. Fans questioned it. And years later, Eddie finally explained why.

In a 2025 interview with USA Today promoting his Netflix documentary, Eddie shared that he has long avoided funerals. In fact, he’s only attended two in his entire life, and both left a lasting mark. “The first funeral service I ever went to was for my own father,” he said. His father, Charles Edward Murphy, was killed when Eddie was just 8 years old. “A woman stabbed my father … It was supposed to be one of those crimes of passion,” he recalled in a separate Rolling Stone interview.

Article continues below advertisement

The emotional trauma of that early loss stayed with him and was reinforced when he later attended his stepfather’s funeral. “They shouldn’t even have funerals,” Eddie said. “The whole people [in attendance] and seeing your loved one out there, and just emotionally, the whole ritual is too much.” That pain, he explained, is why he didn’t attend Charlie’s funeral either — not because he didn’t care, but because he simply couldn’t handle it.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his physical absence, Eddie made it clear that Charlie’s death deeply affected him. “When I start talking about my brother, that was emotional,” he told USA Today. “A little flicker, though, just enough that you feel it.” The comment may seem understated, but it speaks to Eddie’s longstanding emotional boundaries.

Eddie is so adverse to funerals he does not wish for there to be one when he passes away.

Eddie doesn’t want to be around grief when he passes away either. During his interview with USA Today, he explained that he doesn’t want others gathered around when he’s gone. “I am to be cremated immediately. And there's no funeral, and there's no memorial.” He added: “None of the trauma.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

For some, this may sound harsh. For Eddie, however, it’s how he protects himself. “I’ve paid for a lot of funerals, but I don’t go to funerals,” he said. It wasn’t just Charlie’s service he missed — it’s a decision he’s applied to many others, including people he’s helped bury. His refusal isn’t rooted in apathy, but in survival.