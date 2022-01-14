How Did Gon Lose His Nen in 'Hunter X Hunter'? The Manga Explains How He Could Get It Back

Hunter x Hunter follows the story of Gon Freecss. As a young boy with prodigal physical prowess, he sets out to become a Hunter as he searches for his father, an expert Hunter in his own right. He joins Killua Zoldyck, Kurapika, and Leorio Paradinight as they each strive to become Hunters for their own goals.

Gon eventually achieves his dream of becoming a Hunter and meeting his father, but it comes at a heavy price. Throughout his long and arduous journey, Gon lost his Nen abilities.