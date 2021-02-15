'Black Lightning' Season 3 Finale: Henderson Dies a Hero in a Tough Battle

If you’re a fan of the hit CW show Black Lightning , then you know it has been a long road for the heroes of Freeland. After constantly going back and forth with the Markovians and the Gravedigger, Black Lightning and his allies were determined to get back control of the city.

While the battles worth winning are often the most difficult, Black Lightning and his team were victorious on their mission. However, with every battle comes a loss, and Henderson (Damon Gupton) ended up losing his life amid the siege. And since his death was a bit unclear to fans, everyone wants to know how exactly Henderson died.

While the two had a heartbreaking discussion about his wounds and Black Lightning moving him, he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Black Lightning watched helplessly as Henderson took his last breath.

Despite the victory, Henderson sustained a few injuries during the battle, including a wound from being blasted in the chest. And of course, Black Lightning rushed to his aid to no avail.

However, things took a turn for the worse once the Markovian forces prepared to attack and kill Black Lightning. Henderson quickly sprung into action and took them out in an action-packed battle.

Henderson proved to be very instrumental in the fight against the Markovians. He fought them off and even made his way to the secret entrance of the ASA facility. Seemingly having a one-up against the Gravedigger and Markovians, he stayed put until the Gravedigger made his way inside.

There was a lot at stake in the final battle between the heroes of Freeland, the Markovians, and Gravedigger. Black Lighting and his allies had a solid plan to defeat the ASA — who has made life in Freeland chaotic — and they were able to turn things around...but at the cost of Henderson's life.

While fans are saddened by Henderson's death, it doesn't come as a surprise.

There's nothing worse than losing your favorite character in a series, and that's exactly what Henderson fans are grappling with after his death. While Henderson fought hard against the Markovians, it wasn't enough for him to leave the battle alive. That said, his death was already written in stone according to show producers.

Back in January 2020, it was announced that actor Damon Gupton would not be returning as a member of the series' cast in the upcoming fourth season. And while the news was crushing to fans, Damon took the news in stride and even shared that Henderson was not in the cards for Season 4, Comicbook reports.

"And that's a wrap," Damon shared on Twitter. "My final night on the set of Black Lightning. In December before X-mas, I was told Chief Henderson is not in the plans for season 4. My heart to a helluva hardworking crew. Big praise and thanks to cast, writers, producers, staff CW, WB, Black Lightning."

Still, watching his death was hard for fans to deal with. Many people have been sharing great memories of Henderson and how much they will miss him being on the show.

Forever laughing that Henderson in #blacklightning got the better gravestone then Oliver Queen. Oliver might have saved the universe but Henderson was actully beloved by his community. He was given a hero's gravestone that honored him as a man, a cop & his role in the community pic.twitter.com/a6K8jCp0ZT — ✊🏿✊🏾Black Lives Matter✊🏽✊🏼 (@angelfireeast24) February 13, 2021 Source: Twitter

While Henderson is indeed a fallen solider, the show must continue. Season 4 will be the show's last season, and fans can expect their favorite Black superheroes to go out with a bang.