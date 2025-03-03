How Did Billionaire Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Make His Money? J.B. Pritzker is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, and he comes from a powerful and wealthy family. By Ivy Griffith Published March 3 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to billionaires, many of them seem to fall on the conservative side of politics. When President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term in 2025, he brought with him the apparent support of multiple billionaires, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's team of elite supporters seemed to signal an oligarchal unity among the world's wealthiest, but not everyone with a generous purse is on board — case in point: billionaire J.B. Pritzker, who serves as the 43rd Governor of Illinois. But how did the billionaire maverick make his money? Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

How did J.B. Pritzker make his money anyway?

J.B. has long been an outspoken supporter of the Democratic party, throwing his support behind agendas focused on overhauling state fiscal policy, education, healthcare, criminal justice reform, legalizing recreational cannabis, and expanding abortion rights, via Wikipedia.

But before he was a maverick Governor going against the grain of his fellow corporate elites, J.B. was racking up an impressive net worth that pushed him squarely into the title of "billionaire." According to Financhill, much of his wealth comes from his family and their ownership of the Hyatt Hotel chains. J.B.'s uncle, Jay Pritzker, bought the Hyatt chain in 1957, and the family has owned it ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Not long after purchasing the hotel chain, Jay brought his brother Donald Pritzker, J.B.'s father, into the business to help him manage the company. Since then, J.B. has secured his wealth through clever investments and business ventures, but the money originated through his familly's company ties.

Article continues below advertisement

J.B.'s net worth puts him in an elite group.

Of course, not many United States governors have the kind of wealth under their belts that J.B. does. Part of his appeal as a politician comes from the fact that he is self-funded, and doesn't rely on special interest groups to support his campaign.

The Chicago Tribune reported in 2023 that he spent a whopping $350 million of his own money to secure his re-election campaign, making him both a powerful mover and shaker, policy-maker, and self-made politician who doesn't necessarily have to listen to corporate pressures when he makes political decisions.

Article continues below advertisement

With an estimated net worth of around $3 billion, it's easy to see why his constituents would feel like they have a heavy hitter on their side at the head of the table in Illinois.