Up-And-Coming Rapper Mac P Dawg Reportedly Killed at Age 24

The 24-year-old was a rising talent in the music industry and had collaborated with Shoreline’s Ohgeesy and Fenix Flexin on multiple tracks. Scroll down for the latest information on Mac P Dawg’s sudden passing.

Members of the L.A.-based hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia took to social media early Tuesday to mourn the death of rapper Mac P Dawg , who was allegedly killed on April 6.

How did Mac P Dawg die?

According to record executive Adam Grandmaison (aka Adam22), the Hispanic artist was "gunned down" in L.A. Very few details about the alleged shooting have been released at this time.

Mac P Dawg is best known for his song "Let Me Know," featuring Ohgeesy, and his contributions to the Shoreline Mafia records "Half N Half" and "Breakdown." In a 2019 interview with AllHipHop, the former movie theater employee recalled his introduction to the rap game. "Fenix was the first person I linked up with," he told the online publication. "I was a freshman, he was a junior. Even since middle school, I was always kicking it with people older than me. Didn't hang with people my age. I was into the same bulls--t as him. We were young delinquents, degenerates just doing dumb s--t."

The pair used to commit robberies, but also kept part-time jobs at IPIC Theater in Westwood. "At the time, it was just Fenix and Ohgeesy rapping," Mac P Dawg explained. "I had quit [IPIC] before because I’m like, 'nah, this ain’t for me. I don’t see myself doing this.' How my mind is, I don’t like working for people." Mac P Dawg revealed that he made "Half N Half" with the guys for fun, but even after the track began to gain traction, he wasn’t sure he wanted to pursue rap full-time. "It still didn’t make me want to make music, but it made me feel like I could do this s--t," he shared.

