Up-And-Coming Rapper Mac P Dawg Reportedly Killed at Age 24

Up-And-Coming Rapper Mac P Dawg Reportedly Killed at Age 24By Distractify Staff
Members of the L.A.-based hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia took to social media early Tuesday to mourn the death of rapper Mac P Dawg, who was allegedly killed on April 6.
The 24-year-old was a rising talent in the music industry and had collaborated with Shoreline’s Ohgeesy and Fenix Flexin on multiple tracks. Scroll down for the latest information on Mac P Dawg’s sudden passing.
How did Mac P Dawg die?
According to record executive Adam Grandmaison (aka Adam22), the Hispanic artist was "gunned down" in L.A. Very few details about the alleged shooting have been released at this time.
Mac P Dawg is best known for his song "Let Me Know," featuring Ohgeesy, and his contributions to the Shoreline Mafia records "Half N Half" and "Breakdown." In a 2019 interview with AllHipHop, the former movie theater employee recalled his introduction to the rap game.
"Fenix was the first person I linked up with," he told the online publication. "I was a freshman, he was a junior. Even since middle school, I was always kicking it with people older than me. Didn't hang with people my age. I was into the same bulls--t as him. We were young delinquents, degenerates just doing dumb s--t."
The pair used to commit robberies, but also kept part-time jobs at IPIC Theater in Westwood. "At the time, it was just Fenix and Ohgeesy rapping," Mac P Dawg explained. "I had quit [IPIC] before because I’m like, 'nah, this ain’t for me. I don’t see myself doing this.' How my mind is, I don’t like working for people."
Mac P Dawg revealed that he made "Half N Half" with the guys for fun, but even after the track began to gain traction, he wasn’t sure he wanted to pursue rap full-time. "It still didn’t make me want to make music, but it made me feel like I could do this s--t," he shared.
"We dropped the song and a lot of people told me they like my verse a lot," he added. "I still didn’t take it to the serious until the beginning of this year. S--t was going good for me, so I’m really trying to put my foot to the gas and take off with it."
Ultimately, Mac P Dawg said that he was "just trying to put my heart into the music" and "help my family with some legal money."
Shoreline Mafia members paid tribute to Mac P Dawg on Twitter.
Fenix, who announced he was leaving the group just hours before Mac P Dawg’s death in order to focus on his individual career, posted a carousel of photos in honor of his longtime friend.
"I remember first day I met you we was like 12 seen bro squabbling n---a twice his size," Fenix wrote. "stand up n---a always was ima take this s--t to the top for us pdawg I promise. We was just talking bout how s--t shoulda been different love u boi."
In a separate post on Instagram, he added, "speechless bro love u always, macpforever." Meanwhile, Ohgeesy shared an illustration of the young rapper as an angel on his Twitter account with the words "Rest in peace Mac P Dawg" written above it.
Our thoughts are with the hip-hop artist’s family and friends during this difficult time.
More from Distractify:
Meet LightSkinKeisha — Atlanta Rapper and 'Love & Hip Hop' Star
No Celeb Is Safe From Chance the Rapper’s Tricks in Quibi's 'Punk’d' Revival
Tekashi 6ix9ine Might Be in Danger Because of Who He Snitched On