The 'Quantum Leap' Reboot Picks up Decades After the Ending to the Original Series

In an age where studios value nostalgia and established brands to produce content, we can expect them to produce reboots of classic sci-fi series every so often. For NBC, shows like Bionic Woman in 2007 and Knight Rider in 2008 attempted to revive and modernize popular shows from the 1970s and 1980s. For the record, neither reboot lasted for more than a season.

But that won't stop the nostalgia train from trying to get reboots to stick. In 2022, we have Quantum Leap.