Pete Davidson Pays Tribute to His Late Father in New Film 'King of Staten Island'

The SNL star plays Scott, a guy 20-something who is still grieving the loss of his firefighter father who died 17 years prior. The aspiring tattoo artist copes by smoking weed and living with his mom in the New York City borough.

Pete Davidson is making the transition from Saturday Night Live star to feature film actor. In the Judd Apatow directed movie, King of Staten Island, the comedian plays a semi-autobiographical version of himself.

Throughout the years, the comedian has been open about how the death of his father affected his mental health.

The comedy film was co-written by Pete and incorporates the actor's real-life story. Sadly, the 26-year-old lost his father Scott in 2001 when he was just 7 years old.

How did Pete Davidson's father die? He was a true hero.

Pete's father Scott was a New York City firefighter who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The comedian draws his material from his dark past, and has been open about his mental health struggles. “I’ve been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9,” he said in a 2018 candid interview with Variety.

He added: “I tried to drown myself in the pool when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up. But I’m too much of a p---y, and my head is too small.” Though he continues to struggle with his mental health, Ariana Grande's former fiancé explained that his troubled past also helped him navigate his successful career.

Source: Getty

"If my dad didn’t die, I wouldn’t be a comic," he stated. "I’d be a construction worker in Staten Island or a basketball coach." He continued, "I learned what death was. And you’re not really supposed to learn about that until high school, when one of your friends falls asleep in the garage, or whatever…to learn how anything can just be taken away from you early gave me this sense of ‘F–k it. Whatever, dude.’"