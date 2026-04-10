How Did Rex Heuermann Finally Get Caught, and Where Does His Case Stand Today? He had searched for details about the investigation, presumably to see if he was close to being caught. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 10 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of physical abuse and murder. The case of Rex Heuermann has gripped the world, as he seemed like a family man, and not exactly the first person anyone would suspect of such horrific crimes. The Gilgo Beach serial killer had terrorized Long Beach, N.Y., from 1993 to 2010. The case stumped law enforcement officers, and women continued to disappear.

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Finally, in 2023, Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first‑degree murder and three counts of second‑degree murder. Naturally, the revelation shook the small community of Massapequa Park, where he lived. Everyone had the same questions — how did he get caught, and are we sure it's really him?

Source: MEGA

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How did Rex Heuermann get caught?

There were a few stages to the police's growing suspicion of Heuermann's guilt. The first was his car, which caught law enforcement's attention in 2022. A witness to one of the murders had described seeing a dark green first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche, which is the exact car registered to Heuermann. Once he became a suspect, police began to look deeper into the architect.

Although Heuermann used burner phones to speak with his victims, police noticed a pattern in the location data. The calls were consistently made in proximity to where Heuermann lived and his workplace in New York City. Police also found an email address linked to Heuermann and saw that he had searched for details about the investigation, presumably to see if he was close to being caught. He also did internet searches looking for information and photos of his victims and their families.

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Source: MEGA

Finally, in 2023, DNA evidence was found. Unbeknownst to him, Heuermann was already under surveillance at that point. After he was spotted throwing away a pizza box, the authorities ran tests on it and linked the DNA on a piece of pizza crust to the DNA on a hair found on the burlap one of the victims was found in. At that point, law enforcement felt comfortable enough with the amount of evidence to make an arrest.

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Is Heuermann guilty?

Source: MEGA

At this point, it's undeniable that Heuermann committed the crimes, as he confessed and pleaded guilty on April 8, 2026. Further solidifying his guilt, Heuermann's plea included a confession to an eighth victim whom law enforcement had not originally linked to him. He also revealed exactly how he killed his victims, answering the judge's question with one chilling word: "strangulation."