Fans Are Devastated After Learning of Pop Powerhouse SOPHIE's Death at 34

The nature of Sophie's death is also extremely tragic in that it was entirely accidental. A statement from Sophie's U.K. label, Transgressive, pronounced, "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

In addition to the beautiful words written by Sophie's management regarding her legacy, many artists, LGBTQ+ or otherwise, praised Sophie's talent, pioneering in her field, and beauty.

Chris of Christine and the Queens said this on Twitter on Jan. 30: "Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone."