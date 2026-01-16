We've Got You If You're Wondering How Alex and Bree Know Each Other on 'Tell Me Lies' Alex is played by Costa D’Angelo. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 16 2026, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Hulu / Disney

There's a new character named Alex who is shaking things up on Tell Me Lies, and fans of the Hulu show are curious how he knows Bree. The drama stars Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy, and Jackson White, who plays Stephen. Catherine Missal, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Spencer House, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder, and Tom Ellis are also cast members of the show, and newcomer Costa D’Angelo was recently introduced as Alex.

The third season of the show dropped on Jan. 13, 2026, and it would seem that not only does Alex know Bree, but he also knows Lucy. So, how do Alex and Bree know each other?

Source: Hulu / Disney

How do Alex and Bree know each other on 'Tell Me Lies'?

Alex and Bree know each other from their days living in the foster care system. The Baird College student is introduced on the show as a "brooding and charming" drug dealer. He is also a psychology student. In the second episode of Season 3, Bree reveals how she knows Alex to Lucy and refers to him as "the bad one." However, she also said he protected her at the foster home, and although she'd suppressed memories from her time there, she remembered Alex as kind.

Costa told US Magazine that Alex was added to the show as a "tool" for Bree's childhood to be explored on the show. "This is Bree’s season, and Alex is there as a tool for her to look back at her childhood," he said. "She goes back and sees all these things from a different perspective, about growing up and moving on.”

"He is coming back as a person from her childhood," he continued. "It all ties up really nicely. ... It’s a way to look back but then go forward. How do we work through this? They’ve got such a beautiful relationship as well." Costa also added that he and Catherine Missal, who plays Bree, worked on their character's relationship off-screen.

Can’t resist a good smolder. Thoughts on Alex in the new season of #TellMeLies? pic.twitter.com/dlbqSeF2z8 — Hulu (@hulu) January 16, 2026

"A lot of it is that off-screen, and we agreed we knew where we were," he said. "We know Bree is so important to Alex, like, the most important thing in the world, and all he wants is to protect her. So when he can’t, what does that do? It’s really tough." "They grew up together in the foster system, and then they got separated," he continued. "He has lived his whole life staying away from being hurt again like he was, and that abandonment."

Costa added that after Alex sees Bree at Baird College, he hesitates before approaching her. "He sees her at school, and he knows that she’s there, but never approaches her," he said. "But then we finally see them come together again after all these years, and what does that do to Bree and Alex and all these relationships? And he’s kind of thrown into this crazy group of people, and you know, for him it’s a bit of a nightmare but also beautiful moments as well.”

