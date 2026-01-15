When Will ‘Love Island: All Stars’ Air on Peacock? Why Filming for Season 3 Was Delayed Fans expected to see the new 'All Stars' season on Jan. 5, 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 15 2026, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: ITV

They say good things come to those who wait, and reality TV fans have been trained to wait for a new season, which sometimes come sooner than others. Love Island fans, for instance, have been waiting on baited breath for Season 3 of Love Island: All Stars. The spinoff of the popular dating show features a cast of former contestants (referred to as "Islanders") from previous seasons as they compete for another shot at love, plus £50 000 for the winning couple.

The All Stars season typically drops soon after a new season of Love Island UK airs. But fans have waited an extra long time to see a new batch of familiar faces. Fortunately, it appears the new season will finally be on Peacock sooner than later. Here are the details regarding the new season.

When will the new season of 'Love Island: All Stars' air on Peacock?

Get ready to schedule a weekend watch party, because Season 3 of Love Island: All Stars will appear on Peacock on Saturday nights! According to the streamer's media outlet, the All Stars season premiere will air on Jan. 17, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. EST. The new season will also show some of the fan-favorite contestants viewers remember from previous seasons. While All Stars also includes Bombshells as both Love Island UK and USA does, the main cast are just as tantalizing to watch.

The list for the original Bombshells are as follows: Whitney Adebayo (Season 10)

Millie Court (Season 7)

Belle Hassan (Season 5)

Helena Ford (Season 12)

Jess Harding (Season 10)

Leanne Amaning (Season 6)

Ciaran Davies (Season 11)

Jack Keating (Season 8)

Sean Stone (Season 11)

Tommy Bradley (Season 12)

Charlie Frederick (Season 4)

Shaq Muhammad (Season 9)

Season 3 of 'Love Island: All Stars' was postponed due to a natural disaster.

Love Island: All Stars made fans wait a little longer for Season 3 to come out due to a safety concern. According to BBC News, the season was supposed to air on Monday, Jan. 5, but filming was postponed due to wildfires scattering South Africa, where the cast filmed. The fires caused Love Island's network, ITV, to halt filming to prioritize the cast's well-being.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."