Where Is 'Love Island U.K.' Filmed? Here's What We Know About Season 12 Season 12 premiered on ITV2 on June 9. By Niko Mann Published July 3 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: ITV

The franchise of reality television dating show Love Island has become a staple for many people who love reality TV and sexy young singles who mingle, and they are wondering where Love Island U.K. is filmed. Season 12 of the show premiered on ITV2 in the UK on June 9, and the dating show premiered on Hulu in the U.S. on June 12.

Article continues below advertisement

The show is airing new episodes daily, unlike Love Island USA, which is streamed every day except for Wednesday. Each new episode of Love Island U.K. streams in the U.S. three days after it airs in the U.K.

Where is 'Love Island U.K.' filmed?

Love Island U.K. is filmed on the island of Mallorca in Spain. According to Cosmopolitan, the reality show was first filmed in the town of Santanyí. However, the dating show is now being filmed on the island in the town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. The show is hosted by Maya Jama and features the cast living and dating in a villa much smaller than the one on Love Island USA. The villa in Spain is an existing structure, while the villa used in the U.S. version was created for the dating show. The show made its debut in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

The Season 12 cast features 10 cast members — Harry, Tommy, Dejon, Megan, Conor, Blu, Helena, Alima, Sophie, and Meg. One of the original contestants for Season 12, Kyle Ashman, left the show before it even began. According to The Sun, he left the show after he was exposed for allegedly being part of an attack on a man while he was at a wake. The attack happened at the White Eagle Club in Stafford, and the man nearly lost his arm after two people wearing masks attacked him with machetes.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person at the wake was reportedly hit with glass, while another was hit with a metal pole. Two other people were run over by a car in the strange attack. However, it was later learned that Kyle was not charged after being arrested and questioned by the authorities. ITV told the outlet, "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned.”

Kyle told the Daily Mail that he had nothing to do with the attack. "I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident," he said. "I am not a violent person, and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation." Unfortunately, the attack happened days before the show's debut.

Article continues below advertisement

A statement from ITV noted Kyle's departure from the show. "ITV were entirely unaware of Kyle’s past and, as he was not charged, it was not flagged as part of Love Island’s stringent DBS checks," read the statement. "It’s only right he can now return home to the U.K. to share his side of the story, and therefore, bosses took the decision that it was best for him not to enter the villa."