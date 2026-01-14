Here's Why Bree May Have Said She’s a “Terrible Person” in 'Tell Me Lies' "This season is wayyyyy darker than the previous two." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 14 2026, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Hours after Season 3 of Tell Me Lies dropped its first three episodes on Jan. 13, 2026, fans took to social media to dissect all the drama and manipulation unfolding. Because, as anyone who’s watched the show knows, manipulation is a main focal point. Amid all the chaos in the latest season is one scene that has really stood out to fans. It centers on Bree (Cat Missal) just before she’s about to walk down the aisle and marry Evan (Branden Cook).

The scene picks up right where Season 2 left off, after Bree finds out from Stephen via voicemail that her best friend Lucy (Grace Van Patten) slept with Evan back in college. In that moment, Bree says, “I’m a terrible person.” But wait, wouldn’t Lucy be the “horrible person,” since Evan cheated on Bree with her? Here’s what fans are speculating about why Bree actually confesses she’s a bad person.

Why did Bree say she was a "terrible person" in 'Tell Me Lies'?

Source: Hulu

It’s not clear at the start of Season 3 why Bree calls herself a “terrible person,” but the reason will likely reveal itself later in the season. In the meantime, fans are already speculating about what Bree could have done to justify saying that.

According to one Redditor, it might be because Bree slept with Wrigley (Spencer House) and/or Stephen (Jackson White). If that’s true, it could mean she cheated on Evan, making her a cheater too. Also, it would mean that she slept with her best friend’s man (if they were even together, since Lucy and Stephen have such a volatile, on-and-off relationship).

That would be a major twist, not only because it involves her friend’s longtime on-and-off boyfriend, but also because, let’s be real, Stephen is a toxic and pretty terrible person himself. Another Reddit user has a different theory. They think Bree might anonymously report Oliver (Tom Ellis) and Amanda's (played by Iris Apatow) relationship to the administration, which could devastate Amanda. But Bree and Oliver had their own thing, so exposing them could backfire.

Still, some viewers think this theory has the potential to actually play out. One user wrote, “I feel like Amanda isn’t going to be with us long,” and another pointed out that a character in the book struggles with an eating disorder, and Amanda mentions her weight, so she might be that person.

Essentially, if Bree outs Amanda and Oliver, it could justify her calling herself “terrible” to Lucy. From there, the plot could get even messier for Amanda, especially since she is already dealing with self-acceptance issues (given she’s the one with the eating disorder).

Let’s revisit the theory that Bree slept with Wrigley.

Not only do some fans think Bree called herself a terrible person because she might have slept with someone besides Evan, but some suspect it was Wrigley, while he was still with Pippa (Sonia Mena). As one Redditor put it, “The phone call unearthed the memory.” Basically, when Bree hears that Evan cheated on her with Lucy, instead of just feeling betrayed, her own act of betrayal may have crept back up.