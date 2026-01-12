Here Is the Season 3 Release Schedule For 'Tell Me Lies' on Hulu Season 3 will premiere on Jan. 13, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 12 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

If you are a fan of the Hulu drama Tell Me Lies, you may be excited to learn that Season 3 of the series is nearly upon us. Fans want to know the show's release schedule for the season, and we've got the tea!

According to Hulu, the third season of the show will drop on Jan. 13, 2026, and feature Lucy and Stephen back at Baird College for the spring semester. Grace Van Patten plays Lucy in the series, and Jackson White plays Stephen. Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder, and Tom Ellis also star in the series.

Source: Hulu

Here is the season 3 release schedule for 'Tell Me Lies.'

Hulu plans to release the first two episodes of Season 3 on Jan. 13, and new episodes will be available to stream every week following the premiere. The series is based on the 2018 book Tell Me Lies by Carola Lovering, and the series follows the toxic and tumultuous relationship between Lucy and Stephen DeMarco after they meet as college students at the fictional Baird College in New York.

"When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences," reads a synopsis. "They quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."

so close we can almost taste it #tellmelies pic.twitter.com/2cL9vJ48m8 — Tell Me Lies on Hulu (@tellmelieshulu) January 10, 2026

USA Today adds that Season 3 of Tell Me Lies will feature Lucy ending up "embroiled in a controversy with which she wants nothing to do." "Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors." The outlet also noted that Hulu will stream Tell Me Lies" every week after Jan. 13 until Feb. 24, when the season finale will stream. Season 3 consists of eight episodes in total and can be seen on both Disney+ and Hulu.

Deadline reports that the Season 2 finale ended with a cliffhanger — a voice message from Stephen to Bree on her wedding day that reveals Evan slept with Lucy, so the first two episodes of Season 3 are highly anticipated.

Episodes 1 and 2 will both stream on Jan. 13. Episode 3 is scheduled for Jan. 20, Episode 4 will stream on Jan. 27, Episode 5 on Feb. 3, Episode 6 on Feb. 10, and Episode 7 on Feb. 17. The final episode will stream on Feb. 24.