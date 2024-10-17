Will There Be a Season 3 of 'Tell Me Lies'? Jackson White Weighs in as Fans Wonder

Falling in love is something most humans hope to achieve. We've been sold this idea that love should feel overwhelming and intoxicating at first. With the right person, that punch-drunk puppy love turns into something enduring and healthy that helps you grow as a person. With the wrong person, that intoxication turns into toxicity and begins to sap away at your soul. And Lucy (Grace Van Patten) from Tell Me Lies knows this as well as anyone.

Article continues below advertisement

Seasons 1 and 2 were much like a new relationship in that sense. They drew us in and got us hooked, hungry for more. But the question about whether there will even be more has been hounding fans for months. So will there be a Season 3 of Tell Me Lies? This is what Jackson White, who plays Stephen, has to say on the subject and what we know about the possibility of Hulu renewing the popular drama.

Article continues below advertisement

So will there be a Season 3 of "Tell Me Lies"? Jackson has some thoughts on the subject.

If you watched Season 2, you already know what twist had fans crying foul when the finale wrapped and no resolution was made. To avoid spoilers, we won't belabor it here. But suffice to say, fans are clamoring for news of another season to tie things up in a pretty little bow.

Hulu has not announced plans to renew yet, and given how long it took to launch between Seasons 1 and 2, fans are likely in for a wait even if they do renew. Yet there is some hope on the horizon. Jackson recently weighed in, and it suggests that Seasson 3 could already be in the ether waiting to be solidified.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with E! Online, Jackson explained playfully, "It could happen right now. I'll turn my ringer on. The producer wanted to call." He added, "I would love to do Season 3. Some of my closest friends I met on this show. It's so fun to make it with them." It's not exactly a confirmation, but it sounds pretty hopeful to us.

Article continues below advertisement

Is "Tell Me Lies" based on a true story?

Of course, people who aren't yet hooked on Tell Me Lies may wonder what all the hubbub is about. After all, real life and real relationships are exhausting enough. Why would you want to get drawn into someone else's frustrating drama?

There's something about the way Lucy and Stephen interact that makes their relationship satisfying, even if fans end up yelling at their televisions as often as not. The Hulu series is a screen adaptation of a book with the same name, written by Carola Loverling. She based the story partially on her own experience with toxic relationships, which explains why it's so realistic and relatable.

Article continues below advertisement

Sometimes, even though we tire of toxicity in our own lives, people like to tune in and watch someone else go through it. Knowing we aren't alone is a huge draw in why people choose romantic dramas. Or perhaps they watch out of relief that their life isn't quite as messy. Either way, people enjoy watching series that take them out of their own realities.