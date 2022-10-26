The Biggest 'Tell Me Lies' Twist Hinges on This Little-Known Character (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Tell Me Lies.

The Hulu series Tell Me Lies is full of dramatic twists and turns, and the finale certainly stays in step with its tradition of unexpected moments. In the final scene, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) see each other once again at Bree and Evan’s wedding, which is far in the future. At the wedding, Stephen introduces Lucy to his fiancée, Lydia (Natalee Linez).