We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
how-does-mike-dodds-die-svu-1581966520483.png
Source: NBC

Remember 'SVU's Sergeant Mike Dodds? Here's What Happened to Him

By

The two-part Season 17 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit finale shocked viewers by killing off Deputy Chief William Dodds' son, Sergeant Mike Dodds (Andy Karl) in the second half of the episode.

The sergeant's death marked the first time in 17 seasons that the crime procedural killed off an inner member of the squad, though Mike had admittedly been a new addition, having joined SVU earlier that season following Olivia Benson's promotion to lieutenant.