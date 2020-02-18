Remember 'SVU's Sergeant Mike Dodds? Here's What Happened to Him

As fans know, Mike's death is a big reason that Carisi (Peter Scanavino) sticks around the squad for another few seasons, despite the fact that he passes his bar exam around this time.

But it turns out that the reason SVU lost a main member for the first time in 17 seasons is that actor Andy Karl took a role in a musical. He played the lead in the musical adaptation of Groundhog Day, first in London, then on Broadway.