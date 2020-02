Remember 'SVU's Sergeant Mike Dodds? Here's What Happened to Him

It's actually at Mike's goodbye party that Olivia calls on her squad to help a victim of domestic violence leave her house safely (Gary's wife), and even though it's Mike's last day on the job, he offers to lend a hand.

This turns out to be a pretty poor decision on his part, because it becomes clear that Gary isn't going to let Mike or his wife out of the house without a fight. Gary ends up holding his wife and the sergeant hostage at gunpoint, and when Dodds Jr. tries to grab his gun at one point, he ends up being shot in the shoulder.