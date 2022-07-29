ABC's 'The Final Straw' Is the Most Intense Game of Jenga You've Ever Played

Have you ever played a party game that involved maneuvering a small item out of a precarious tower? The new ABC reality competition show The Final Straw encourages players to do just that, all for the chance to win up to $250,000. The show's first season has just started, and some viewers are curious about how the game works.

Here's what you need to know about how The Final Straw works and how players can win the maximum amount of cash.