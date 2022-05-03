How Is GG Doing Today? A Health Update on the 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Matriarch

Season 3 of Doubling Down With the Derricos has highlighted a number of health issues going on with various members of the Derrico family. One of the major scares has involved Deon's mother, Marian Derrico, aka "GG." From the very beginning of the season, GG had been experiencing concerning symptoms. Although it seemed like the family matriarch was finally on the mend after undergoing open heart surgery, life threw her yet another curveball when it was revealed her lung cancer had returned.

So how is GG doing today?