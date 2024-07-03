Are Karen and Deon Derrico Still Living Under One Roof?

If there is one thing people are fascinated by in today's modern society, it's people who have more than the usual number of children. Having a large number of children was a necessity in the past for a variety of reasons, but in this era, it might seem incredibly strange. This is probably why TLC has had such success creating shows about these super-sized families. The popularity of the Duggar family has led the way to other shows about similar big families, including Doubling Down With the Derricos.

The Derrico family first hit major screens in 2020. Parents Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico were clearly excited to share their family's story. The couple and their 14 children are the first Black family to be featured in a series like this, making it a standout in the "Look at all the kids we have" programming on TLC's schedule. However, recent news that Karen and Deon are getting divorced has many wondering about the fate of the show and the new house the family just moved into.

Do Karen and Deon Derrico still live together under the same roof?

While their divorce has been finalized, the couple had just purchased a new home for their family. In fact, during Season 5, fans have noticed the cracks in their marriage spread further and further as they worked on their dream home. They have even shared that it was purchasing and moving into the new house that really helped them realize their marriage was over. (More on that in a moment.) As of right now, there have been no updates regarding their living situation, but it's safe to guess they still live in the same house.

It seems like moving into the new house showed Karen and Deon that their marriage was in trouble.

During the moving episode in Season 5 of Doubling Down With the Derricos, both Karen and Deon were having a lot of trouble finding compromises and really listening to each other. Karen said in a confessional with Deon, "The last few months haven't been easy for any of us, especially for Deon and I. We haven't really been on the same page throughout this entire house drama." However, she added that "we're really and truly starting to communicate and see eye to eye." Still, as we know, the couple ended up going their separate ways.

