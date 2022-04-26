GG may be turning 73 in 2022, but that hasn't stopped her from being an active presence in her grandkids' lives. Unfortunately, she has been experiencing some concerning health issues lately, including tightness in her chest.

In the Season 3 premiere, what initially seemed like indigestion turned into a trip to the hospital. GG ended up need surgery in order to place stents in her heart. Viewers witnessed the family matriarch slowly heal after going under the knife; however, months after the surgery, GG still wasn't feeling right.