'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Star Karen Derrico Suffered Her Seventh Miscarriage

"Leading up to this sonogram, I'm definitely nervous," Karen told the camera. "I am a queen at [pregnancy and giving brith] now, as many people say, so I know my body. So when they said numbers were looking great, I have to be optimistic — but I don't feel it. Is it because of the trauma? Or is it because my body is telling me, 'No Karen, it's just not going to be viable.'"

Meanwhile, Deon shared that he was doing OK but was feeling nervous on behalf of his wife.