Instagram's IGTV Has Become the Go-to For Long-Form Video Content Creators

Gone are the days of only posting short-form videos on the Instagram app. While short videos are great for some content strategies, many brands and influencers alike need more time to be able to showcase their desired projects. And IGTV is taking things to the next level.

Per Business Insider , you can upload IGTV videos up to 15 minutes long via the Instagram mobile app and videos up to an hourlong using the website.

And the great thing about this feature is that videos count as posts. So, they’ll be a permanent fixture on your Instagram account.