How Long Was Julia Child on TV? A Look at Her Impressive Legacy on the Small Screen

On Feb. 11, 1963, Julia got her first break on television with her cooking show The French Chef. In 1972, it became the first television show to include captions for those who are deaf.

Julia's career continued on an upswing after the resounding success of The French Chef. After wrapping that show in 1973, Julia went on to work on a variety of other programs during the 1970s and 1980s such as 1978's Julia Child & Company and 1983's Dinner at Julia's.