Home > FYI A Body Was Removed from the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, Leaving Only a Few Behind The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has one less body than it did before after an interesting twist of events. By Alex West Published Aug. 17 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The United States Department of Defense maintains the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which became a moving part of American history as its delicate symbolism provides comfort to many families of fallen servicemen and women. The tomb became a monument to all those who have fallen in battle but remain unidentified.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it started out as a very genuine thing and not just a symbol. In fact, there are still bodies of very real unknown soldiers held within the tomb, despite the memorial itself holding a much larger meaning beyond just those individuals. Over the years, the tomb has been maintained and guarded as an act of patriotism. Let's learn more about the history.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How many bodies are in the Tomb of the Unknown Solider?

Originally, only one body was kept within the tomb, but that number has since grown to three. All of the individuals remain unidentified. The original body was brought back from France and first entombed in 1921 after World War I. The next two bodies were put to rest in the tomb to honor those lost in World War II and the Korean War. Another body was added to the crypt from the Vietnam War.

That left four bodies in total in the tomb, but the soldier from Vietnam was later exhumed, leaving the number today to sit at only three. In 1994, the identity of the fallen Vietnam soldier was identified to likely be Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie. As a result, the remains were delivered to the family and he was reburied at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The other three bodies still remain unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Why is the Tomb of the Unknown Solider guarded?

Interestingly, the tomb is guarded at all hours. In fact, the Department of Defense emphasizes on its website that "snow, sleet, heat, wind and rain, they never give up the guard." An active serviceman stands guard over the tomb at all times, primarily to ensure that the property is not defaced or otherwise harmed. The first guards were assigned in 1925 following reports about disruptive behavior. However, it also acts as a symbolic gesture.

Article continues below advertisement

The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment is actively responsible for keeping watch over the tomb. They are volunteers for the position and, strategically, do not wear ranks in order to avoid outranking the unknown soldiers out of a sign of respect. Patrolling the graves at all hours sends a symbolic message of unity and honor in an effort to protect the fallen.