The Trump Campaign Makes (Vulgar) Response to Claims He's Slurring His Words "Must be your s----y hearing. Get your ears checked out."

The 2024 presidential ticket now looks like it'll have Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz on the ballot for Democrats and former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance for the Republicans. Prior to President Joe Biden stepping down from his reelection campaign, there were plenty of concerns over the current commander-in-chief's cognitive ability -- but now it seems Trump's campaign is raising similar eyebrows.

As the former president travels across the U.S. to make his bid for the White House yet again, those who tune into his rallies and interviews are noticing that Trump seems to be slurring plenty of his words. As Biden was previously criticized for his stuttering, it makes sense that potential voters are worried about Trump's speeches. Why is he slurring his words consistently?

Why is Trump slurring his words?

The most recent account of Trump seemingly unable to form coherent sentences was during his live interview with Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter). The interview started 40 minutes late, and many critics online noted Trump's rambling topics of conversation, floating from crowd sizes at his rallies to immigration and the current U.S. president. But this time it wasn't the topics he was covering that drew attention from both sides of the political line.

It didn't take long before many of those tuning into the interview, including Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Abi and several news outlets, to note that it sounded like Trump was either slurring his words or dealing with a pretty significant lisp. Of course, this was dismissed by many, with some attributing it to "audio compression issues" or troubles with his mic, but some aren't convinced.

We’re only a few minutes into the conversation between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and one of the first observations is that Donald Trump seems to be speaking with a lisp. pic.twitter.com/SLdBbW0V93 — Milo 𝕏 (@MiloAiiden) August 13, 2024

"OK, seriously there are two options. His dentures are falling out or he had a stroke," one X user said. "Dude cannot pronounce words at all." Others pointed out that it's entirely possible the extreme slurring is due to issues with his microphone -- and given Elon's previous experience hosting an interview with a presidential candidate on X, it's possible this has attributed to the poor audio.

Though plenty have expressed potential health concerns that may be plaguing the former president, there has been no word on if Trump is dealing with any medical issues at the moment. For the most part, it seems that the lisping has been attributed to issues with his microphone, though video footage taken of Trump giving the interview (where the audio is not being recorded through the supposed microphone) clearly shows him slurring some of his most-used words, like "millions."

I asked the Trump campaign why the coup-attempting criminal former president is slurring his words and lisping. The campaign's response: pic.twitter.com/M2H6hLFFyJ — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2024