How Many Episodes Will 'The Wheel of Time' Season 1 Be?

The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins recognizes the responsibility of adapting the beloved book series to the screen. "I will never be able to deliver on exactly what they see and feel in their own mind and heart," he said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. "But what’s exciting is that hopefully if I can bring the core of what makes people love the books to screen." New episodes of The Wheel of Time air Fridays, only on Amazon Prime Video.