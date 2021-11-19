How Many Episodes Will 'The Wheel of Time' Season 1 Be?By Katherine Stinson
Nov. 19 2021, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
How many episodes will be in The Wheel of Time Season 1? The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series is based on a series of books of the same name by author Robert Jordan (and finished by author Brandon Sanderson). Rosamund Pike stars in The Wheel of Time as Moiraine Damodred. Moiraine is a powerful woman in search of the Dragon — a powerful being destined to stop the oncoming darkness.
Of course, there's always one question to answer when a new show premieres. How many episodes will The Wheel of Time be? Here’s what we know so far.
'The Wheel of Time's' episode count is a bit shorter than expected.
Season 1 of The Wheel of Time has eight episodes total. Don't fret over the short season, though! Each episode is 55 minutes total, which is plenty of time to pack a dramatic punch full of action and fantasy. Amazon Prime dropped the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time on Nov. 19, 2021.
The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time are titled, "Leavetaking," "Shadow's Waiting," and "A Place of Safety." New episodes will premiere on Fridays on the streaming platform. With this release schedule in mind, Season 1, Episode 8 of The Wheel of Time will be available to stream on Christmas Eve of 2021.
Has Amazon Prime already renewed 'The Wheel of Time' for a Season 2?
Don't you hate it when you stream the first season of a new series and then it doesn't get renewed? All of that time getting emotionally attached to the characters and the story ... for what? Well, fans of The Wheel of Time have nothing to fear so far. Amazon renewed The Wheel of Time for a Season 2 before the first season even premiered.
In even better news, Season 2 of The Wheel of Time already started filming in July 2021. Given that Season 1 just started airing, it's likely we won't see Season 2 until 2022 or early 2023. There is no confirmed Season 2 release date yet.
Are you sure 'The Wheel of Time' isn't just some 'Game of Thrones' knock-off?
It's a valid question to ask, as many critics have been comparing The Wheel of Time to the HBO mega-hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Without venturing into spoiler territory, The Wheel of Time stands on its own two feet when it comes to unique characters and narratives. Sure, Moiraine is searching for a savior called the Dragon, but that's where the slight, grasping-at-straws similarities between Game of Thrones and The Wheel of Time ends.
The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins recognizes the responsibility of adapting the beloved book series to the screen. "I will never be able to deliver on exactly what they see and feel in their own mind and heart," he said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. "But what’s exciting is that hopefully if I can bring the core of what makes people love the books to screen." New episodes of The Wheel of Time air Fridays, only on Amazon Prime Video.