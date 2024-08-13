Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Raygun's Olympic Performance Had an Incredibly Low Score Raygun was booted after the first round with a final score of 54-0, scoring no points. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 13 2024, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The breakdancing portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics has become one of the most-memed events of the year, with many of the internet jokes and criticisms being volleyed at Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, who competed for the Australia women's breakdancing team.

Raygun's performance has made rounds on the internet, and though her country stands by her performance, the judges did not. How many points did her routine actually score her country though? Spoiler alert: She got one of the lowest scores.

Source: Getty Images

How many points did Raygun get?

Unfortunately, despite giving one of the most unique breakdancing performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Raygun did not score any points. In the end, she was knocked out of the competition in the first round with a final score of 54 to zero. In the round-robin battles, Raygun faced off against the U.S., France, and Lithuania, and in all of these rounds, the other team scored 18 points apiece, while Raygun did not receive a single point from the judges.

During a press conference the day after her performance, she defended her style of breakdancing, saying “All of my moves are original.” “Creativity is really important to me," she continued, per ESPN. "I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”

Did Raygun win a medal?