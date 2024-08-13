Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games

Raygun's Olympic Performance Had an Incredibly Low Score

Raygun was booted after the first round with a final score of 54-0, scoring no points.

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Published Aug. 13 2024, 3:09 p.m. ET

Raygun and Logistx at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Source: Getty Images

The breakdancing portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics has become one of the most-memed events of the year, with many of the internet jokes and criticisms being volleyed at Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, who competed for the Australia women's breakdancing team.

Article continues below advertisement

Raygun's performance has made rounds on the internet, and though her country stands by her performance, the judges did not. How many points did her routine actually score her country though? Spoiler alert: She got one of the lowest scores.

Raygun at the Paris Olympics
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

How many points did Raygun get?

Unfortunately, despite giving one of the most unique breakdancing performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Raygun did not score any points. In the end, she was knocked out of the competition in the first round with a final score of 54 to zero. In the round-robin battles, Raygun faced off against the U.S., France, and Lithuania, and in all of these rounds, the other team scored 18 points apiece, while Raygun did not receive a single point from the judges.

During a press conference the day after her performance, she defended her style of breakdancing, saying “All of my moves are original.”

“Creativity is really important to me," she continued, per ESPN. "I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”

Did Raygun win a medal?

Unfortunately, because she scored no points, Raygun was not able to take home a medal for Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was knocked out in the first round, while Ami Yuasa of Japan took home the gold, Dominika Banevič of Lithuania took home the silver, and Liu Qingyi of China took home the bronze.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Is Raygun's Husband? He's Also the Aussie Olympic Breakdancer's Coach

We've All Seen Raygun's Olympic Breakdancing Routine — How Did She Qualify in the First Place?

Australian B-Girl Rachael "Raygun" Gunn Makes Audience Cringe as Olympic Breakdancing Routine Spawns Memes

Latest Summer Olympic Games News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.