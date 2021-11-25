Miyazaki Is out of Retirement Once Again to Make One Last Studio Ghibli Movie

In 2013, after releasing The Tale of Princess Kaguya and The Wind Rises, Miyazaki announced his retirement once again, and this time the decision seemed to be a bit more permanent than before. Although he officially stepped back from making feature films at that time, he did contribute to a short film as well as a visual project for the Ghibli Museum. This all changed once again in 2017, however, when he announced that he was breaking retirement once more to make one final Studio Ghibli film.