It's Finally Going to Be Easier to Get 'Valorant' Beta Keys

Ever since Riot Games announced the closed beta of its new hero-based tactical shooter Valorant, players have been clamoring to get their own keys. Unfortunately, it's been a slow process for anyone to actually snag a key to access the preview beyond being a member of the media or being a top influencer or streamer on Twitch.

Now, Riot Games has made a move to ensure additional players will be able to jump into the game, which is great news for anyone who's been doggedly trying to get involved.