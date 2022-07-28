Fans Are Curious to Know How Much the 'Kings of Pain' Hosts Get Paid –– Here's What We Know

David Carr is the executive producer of Kings of Pain. He spoke with History about following Adam and Rob’s lead for each episode of the show.

He said, “I asked Adam and Rob for their bucket lists. Ultimately, it was a combination of what did you guys wanted to do, what I was interested in from doing my own research, and what our animal expert said.” It’s safe to say that everyone involved with the show is there because they genuinely want to be there.