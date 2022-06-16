The 'Kings of Pain' Get Bitten by Everything They Can for the Good of Humanity

Both Adam and Rob are working in this unique way to help others, but how they got to this point in their careers couldn't be more different. According to Rob's bio on The History Channel's website, he's self-taught. At one time, he was bitten by a rattlesnake and the bite almost killed him. The event inspired him to educate others about the dangers of these kinds of animals. From there, he traveled the world to study various creatures and the risks they pose.