Alone
History Channel's 'Alone' Season 9 Took Contestants to a Popular Hunting Ground

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

May 25 2022, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

The History Channel's hit series Alone has delivered eight highly acclaimed seasons, with its ninth season about to hit the small screen. The show documents 10 contestants' journey to survival in the wilderness over a short period with limited survival equipment.

Over the past eight seasons, production has filmed the series throughout Northern Canada, Asia, and South America. Now, fans are wondering if Season 9 of Alone will follow suit.

So, where was Alone Season 9 filmed? Keep reading to get the full scoop.

Contestant Teimojin Nicholas Tan
Contestant Teimojin Nicholas Tan

Season 9 of 'Alone' was filmed in Labrador, Canada.

Alone is headed to the northwest part of Canada.The History Channel's Alone page reveals that Season 9 was filmed in Labrador, Canada.

Per History's description of the season (via ShowbizJunkies), Labrador is known as “the hunting ground for the predatory polar bear.”

According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, “Labrador’s northern coastal region is mountainous, deeply fjord and grows only ground-level, subarctic vegetation.” Additionally, the southern coast reportedly has a “rugged, barren foreshore” and “forested hinterland,” whereas the interior of Labrador is said to be a “well-forested, dissected plateau.”

ShowbizJunkies also shares that Labrador is considered to be one of the most grueling locations contestants had to overcome. And with Labrador being known for wet and snowy conditions, the contestants had to be in for the ride of their lives.

When will 'Alone' Season 9 hit the small screen?

For folks who love the idea of contestants trying to survive in unfavorable conditions, you're in luck! Season 9 will officially premiere on the network on Thursday, May 26, at 9 p.m. EST.

Per History's description (via Showbiz Junkies), viewers will see the contestants dropped off in “an undisclosed, remote location.” The contestants will reportedly be equipped with just 10 survival tools and some camera equipment to effectively document their experience in the wild.

Naturally, not all contestants will be able to make it to the end. And with having to deal with complete isolation, undesirable weather, and wild animals, some contestants may find the competition too much to bear.

Contestant Juan Pablo Quiñonez
Contestant Juan Pablo Quiñonez

However, the last contestant standing will walk away with a $500,000 grand prize. Who will make it to the end? Tune into Season 9 of Alone to find out.

Season 9 of Alone premieres on May 26, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on the History Channel.

