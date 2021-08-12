'Alone' Filming Has Taken Contestants to Some Seriously Wild and Rough Places

Through the eight seasons that Alone has been captivating viewers on the History Channel, the show has taken contestants to locations off the grid and tested the limits of their mental and physical fortitude. Whether it's in the farthest reaches of Northern Canada or the southernmost point of South America, the brave souls who have undertaken the Alone challenge have faced some of the harshest, most unforgiving terrains known to man.

Only a select few contestants have emerged victorious from the cruel, yet beautiful landscapes that they've had to call home, and plenty have had to be evacuated because they simply couldn't handle it (or worse, were injured while attempting to survive).

Nonetheless, here is a complete list of all of the locations that Alone has called home in its eight seasons on the air. Keep scrolling to check them all out.