If You Want to Be the Next Contestant on 'Alone,' Don't Bring the Wrong Gear

According to The History Channel's website, applying to be on Alone is a pretty simple process. At least, it is to start off. To begin, send an email to the show at alonecasting@itv.com with your name, age, contact information, location, and a description of the kind of survival experience you have.

Each episode of the show starts off with a disclaimer that the people featured are "trained survival experts," so you may not be approved if you're a novice.