Joining LuLaRoe Costs Quite a Bit of Money — How Much Does the Average Consultant Make?

LuLaRoe was ordered to pay approximately $4.75 million in Feb. 2021, after the King County Superior Court ruled that the company violated the Washington Antipyramid Promotional Scheme Act and the Consumer Protection Act. Despite the sky-high costs, the company is still in operation. So, how much do LuLaRoe consultants make?

While there are numerous articles dealing with the topic, it appears that LuLaRoe has yet to release a year-by-year breakdown of how much its workforce made and what percentage of consultants managed to become sponsors.

According to Talented Ladies Club, consultants who were selling 40 items per week for two months were looking at an estimated $2,880. Those who sold 70 items per week were supposed to be on course to make $5,040.