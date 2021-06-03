The Bates Probably Don't Make as Much as the Duggars — But They're Doing Well

If you've followed the Duggars since their very first TLC show, then you probably met the Bates on TV by association. Now, you might be knee-deep in following them on their own show, Bringing up Bates, on UPtv.

The family isn't unlike the Duggars in that they too follow a strict fundamentalist baptist religion. But there is still plenty that fans don't know about them and would like to know — including how much they make from the show alone.