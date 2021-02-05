Lawson Bates Is Smitten Over His New Girlfriend — and She's an Actress

It's safe to say that we were all shocked when Lawson announced his relationship via Instagram. While many hearts may be crushed now that he's coupled up, we couldn't help but notice how gorgeous his new girlfriend is. And he appears to be totally smitten. He captioned the photo, “Is it the 14586ft, or something else that’s taking my breath away,” along with a white heart emoji.

Not to mention, the couple seems to have plenty in common. After Lawson tagged his new lady —Tiffany Espense— in the post, it was only a matter of time before we got all the deets.

According to her IMDb page, she has an impressive resume. "She has starred in Spiderman: Homecoming, Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls, and Kirby Buckets."

She also appears to be six years Lawson's junior, since she is turning 22 in a few days and he will be turning 29 in July.

That said, Lawson has longed for a partner for quite some time. On his Twitter, he has shared that he wanted his future girlfriend to make herself known.