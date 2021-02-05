Lawson Bates Is Smitten Over His New Girlfriend — and She's an Actress

Lawson Bates Is Smitten Over His New Girlfriend — and She's an ActressBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 5 2021, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Sorry, ladies, it appears that Lawson Bates is officially off the market! If you’re a fan of the UPtv reality show Bringing Up Bates, then Lawson may have caught your eye. After all, the guy is handsome. And since he's also tapped into the music world, his angelic vocals have also helped the star in the relationship department.
In fact, Lawson has gone Instagram official with his latest main squeeze. The photo showed the young couple hugging each other while enjoying the wintery weather. And naturally, fans want to know all about Lawson’s new girlfriend. Here’s the full scoop.
So, who is the lucky lady who stole Lawson Bates' heart?
It's safe to say that we were all shocked when Lawson announced his relationship via Instagram. While many hearts may be crushed now that he's coupled up, we couldn't help but notice how gorgeous his new girlfriend is. And he appears to be totally smitten. He captioned the photo, “Is it the 14586ft, or something else that’s taking my breath away,” along with a white heart emoji.
Not to mention, the couple seems to have plenty in common. After Lawson tagged his new lady —Tiffany Espense— in the post, it was only a matter of time before we got all the deets.
According to her IMDb page, she has an impressive resume. "She has starred in Spiderman: Homecoming, Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls, and Kirby Buckets."
She also appears to be six years Lawson's junior, since she is turning 22 in a few days and he will be turning 29 in July.
That said, Lawson has longed for a partner for quite some time. On his Twitter, he has shared that he wanted his future girlfriend to make herself known.
Hi, I’m late for Valentine’s Day 🤦🏻♂️ but it seems my girlfriend is too 🤷🏼♂️ FYI, your rose is wilting so pls make yourself known ASAP pic.twitter.com/shh4ayP0VO— Lawson Bates 🎙 🎸 (@lawbates) February 15, 2020
And it looks like his past tweets have paid off. He also shared the good news with his Twitter followers by posting a picture of him and Tiffany on his page.
Who has Lawson Bates dated in the past?
While Lawson is enjoying his new relationship with Tiffany, his past has always been a hot topic. In fact, there were rumors circulating that he and Jana Duggar were dating.
According to The Sun, both Lawson and Jenna sparked rumors that they were coupled up when she visited him and was joined by her sister Johanna.
And since couples must always have a chaperone when dating in the Duggar family, fans believed that Johanna's presence was a clear indicator of them getting close.
Not to mention, "Lawson posted three smiley face emojis on a photo of Jana in January 2019," the site reports. However, when fans asked if they were dating, Jana shut down the rumors.
“No, we’re not a thing," she commented under a post.
That said, it's nice to see Lawson happy. And since Tiffany also returned the love by posting a snapshot of the couple together on her Instagram page, it looks like they're the real deal.
Still when it comes to celebrity couples, things can change in the blink of an eye. So, we'll have to see if Lawson and Tiffany go the distance.