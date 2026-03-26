Amid the TSA Chaos, People Are Beginning to Wonder — How Much Do the Agents Get Paid? Many TSA agents are calling in sick or refusing to go to work altogether, resulting in a severe staffing shortage. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 26 2026, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

U.S. travelers are currently experiencing significant delays in their plans, as airport TSA lines remain at stand-stills for hours. The situation is the result of a partial government shutdown, paired with a typically busy Spring break travel season. The result is long lines, flight delays, and disgruntled travelers.

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Given the current chaos, the government has decided to send ICE to various airports in an attempt to restore order. The idea of substituting TSA for ICE has travelers taking a closer look at what TSA agents' work entails. Namely, people want to know how much these professionals get paid, what their training looks like, and whether or not someone else can step in to do the job.

Source: MEGA

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How much do TSA agents get paid?

As with any other job, TSA agents' salaries depend on their role and where they're located. That said, according to ZipRecruiter, the average TSA agent makes roughly $54,196 per year, which works out to approximately $26 per hour. While specialized agents can earn $98,000 each year, entry-level agents make annual salaries of $39,000. For context, the average McDonald's shift manager makes $40,000–$50,000 per year.

It's important to note that many TSA agents' current pay is $0 per hour, as roughly 60,000 TSA employees are not receiving payment during the partial government shutdown. That said, agents have been promised back pay when the government reopens. Of course, back pay is better than no pay, but it doesn't really do much for folks who have bills that are due right now. As a result, many TSA agents are calling in sick or refusing to go to work altogether, resulting in a severe staffing shortage.

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Source: MEGA

What does it take to become a TSA agent?

Getting hired as a TSA agent is relatively straightforward. The requirements are to be a U.S. citizen, over 18 years old, have graduated from high school, and pass a background check, a drug test, and a medical evaluation. That said, the training is comprehensive. Most TSA training takes three to six months and includes roughly 120 hours. Those hours are a combination of instruction, practical fieldwork, and online training. Some locations require a residential program as well.

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As mentioned, ICE will be stepping in for TSA at certain airports. ICE agents are still getting paid amid the partial government shutdown, so it seems unlikely that they will face staffing shortages on their end. However, their jobs are obviously different and require different training.

Source: MEGA

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Some places remain unaffected.

For what it's worth, not every airport is experiencing long lines or delays. Social media is filled with travelers sharing their experiences — positive and negative — and their location, in order to warn others. For example, one Reddit user posted, "My manager almost missed her flight back from New Orleans because she was in a TSA line for four hours." Meanwhile, someone else wrote on the same thread, "I flew between Newark and Boston and back recently, and TSA was a breeze."