What Happens if You Put a Vape in Your Carry-on? TSA’s Much-Debated Restriction Explained Happy (and hazy) travels! By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 26 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Traveling can be a hassle, especially during the holidays or other special occasions. While most people are excited about their chosen destination (depending on why you're traveling), what becomes tiring is trying to navigate the rules and restrictions that come with traveling via an airplane.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone who has used a plane within the last 20 years or so know the airlines have their own set of demands. While you can bring most items on a road trip, nearly every airline has its own lists of what not to do on a plane. For years, electronic cigarettes, also known as vapes, have been restricted from check-in bags, causing many users to travel without them. However, when it comes to carry-ons, the rules for vapes are different. Here's the scoop on what happens if you put a vape in your carry-on.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Surprisingly, vapes are available on carry-ons.

While many airport receptionists ask every customer if they have electronic cigarettes in their checked bags, you may have noticed that the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn't. That's because, according to TSA's website, as of 2023, the smoking devices are allowed in carry-on baggage only. However, TSA still has rules in place for handling vapes on a plane. For instance, passengers are required to take effective measures for preventing accidental activation of the heating element of the device when transporting the devices.

Additionally, anyone using lithium batteries should ensure that each lithium ion battery must not exceed a Watt-hour (Wh) rating of 100 Wh; or for lithium metal batteries, a lithium content of 2 grams. TSA also states that passengers should check with their airlines to ensure they don't have any other special restrictions for vapes. Vape blog Vape E-Cigs also stated that the access to vapes may not be the same for international travelers and suggests that passengers do their research online before bringing a vape in their carry-ons.

Article continues below advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration also stressed that, while vapes are allowed on carry-ons, any use of the vapes on the plane is prohibited, as well as regular smoking.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why aren't vapes of E-cigs allowed in checked bags?

The idea of vapes and E-cigarettes being allowed in a carry-on and not a checked bag might be confusing to some, considering a carry-on is guaranteed to go on a plane and, as some have experienced, checked bags often aren't and can get lost in the shuffle of travel. Still, vapes are allowed on carry-ons and not checked bags due to them containing lithium-ion batteries. According to the FAA, these batteries pose a significant fire hazard in the aircraft's cargo hold, where a fire would be difficult to detect and extinguish.