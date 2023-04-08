Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images How Much Does it Cost to Go to the Masters? The Amount May Surprise You By Emma Saletta Apr. 8 2023, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

The 2023 Masters is almost at a close, and it’s been a tough call in predicting who will come out on top. As of this publication, the U.S. is dominating, with players filling almost every slot in the top ten. People can keep track of the Masters both online and on television, but some lucky golf fans have had the pleasure of watching in person.

Like many sporting events, those who wish to attend the Masters will have to have money to spend, and those who wish to attend at the last minute will need to have a lot of money to spend.

So, how much does it cost to go to the Masters?

The four-day event in Augusta, Georgia, is the first of four men's major golf championships in 2023, and to have a chance at getting tickets affordably, one must submit an application to the Masters tickets lottery.

The lottery was opened and closed in mid 2022 to determine who would receive Practice Rounds and Daily Tournament Tickets. Those who are selected to attend a practice round must pay $100, and those selected to attend one of the daily tournaments must pay $140.

The rules indicate that those who apply must do it from a residential address, be at least 21 years old, not give false information, and apply for personal use and not on behalf of a friend or relative.

Without the lottery, it's a different story regarding the cost to go to the Masters.

Although the lottery is the best chance of going to the Masters, it’s not the only way one can attend. Tickets in the secondary market this year started around $700 for practice tickets, and at least $1,000 for a Sunday Daily Round.

However, resale tickets are running high this year, and one of the least expensive tickets for the final day of the tournament is going for $2,000, not including tax. The price is expected to go up, as some final day tickets are already costing more than $10,000.

Because it’s important to take tax, transportation, hotel, and food into account, one must plan ahead. Flights can cost hundreds of dollars or more depending on where you live, with rental cars averaging $400-$700 during this busy time. As for lodging, be prepared for the cost to be from $150-1,000, especially if you want to be close to the venue.