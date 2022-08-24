How Much Is MoviePass –– and When Is It Relaunching?
Not everyone remembers MoviePass in all of its glory ... before it seemingly collapsed back in 2020. Now, the movie subscription service is making a comeback. Those who do indeed remember MoviePass understand that it came with tons of perks and benefits.
Although it didn’t succeed the first time around, its relaunch may yield better results. Here’s how much MoviePass costs for interested customers — and what you should know about the relaunch.
How much is MoviePass in 2022?
Anyone who wants to subscribe to the new MoviePass — which is relaunching in beta form — will have to pay a monthly fee for membership. According to Business Insider, the prices will generally go for $10, $20, or $30 each month.
The reason the prices exist in tiers is that one person's subscription fees might be different from another's based on their ZIP code. It’s also been revealed that different subscription options provide members with different numbers of credits that can be used toward seeing movies.
Here’s what you should know about the MoviePass relaunch.
MoviePass originally shut down a couple years after it drastically lowered its prices in a seemingly "too-good-to-be-true" business model, as The Verge described it.
What happened exactly? Well, it seemed that the creators were banking on customers not actually using the service regularly — "like gyms, which use no-show subscribers to financially offset their heavy users," as The Verge notes.
But instead, MoviePass subscribers frequently used the service as much as possible –– which caused the company to eventually go bankrupt.
According to Variety, anyone who is interested in signing up for the beta relaunch has to join a waitlist that opens up on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m. ET., on MoviePass's website.
The waitlist will be open for five days, and interested individuals can submit their names and information to be considered. Anyone who gets selected will receive a notification on Sept. 5, 2022.
CNN's Frank Pallota writes that now is the worst possible time for MoviePass to try to make an impressive comeback, with one reason being that there simply isn’t a long enough list of movies being released at the moment. There are fewer movies being released now than there were back in 2019 due to various issues. And one of the biggest issues MoviePass will face is the fact that tons of films are available for streaming automatically.
There are also many movies that hit theaters for a short period of time before being added to streaming platforms for audiences to enjoy at home.