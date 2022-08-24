How Much Is MoviePass –– and When Is It Relaunching?

Anyone who wants to subscribe to the new MoviePass — which is relaunching in beta form — will have to pay a monthly fee for membership. According to Business Insider, the prices will generally go for $10, $20, or $30 each month.

The reason the prices exist in tiers is that one person's subscription fees might be different from another's based on their ZIP code. It’s also been revealed that different subscription options provide members with different numbers of credits that can be used toward seeing movies.