Apple's iPhone 13 Could Fix All the Pesky Hangups of the iPhone 12 — for a Price

Like most tech companies, Apple is always looking for places to upgrade and improve. Rumors about the new iPhone 13 have surfaced on the internet, with a reported arrival date in fall 2021. Fans of the company have been curious about the price of the iPhone 13, amongst other details.

Here's everything we know about how much the new iPhone 13 is and when it can be expected to release.

So, how much is the new iPhone 13? Sources are conflicting.

According to Apple Insider, the majority of the iPhone 13 is expected to stay the same as the 12 in terms of physical layout. However, the iPhone 13 is rumored to come in new colors. At present, the iPhone 12 comes in five colors: white, black, blue, green, and red. Typically, a new iPhone release comes with an upgrade, and rumor has it the new colors introduced will be bronze, matte black, and "sunset gold."

Another report by Tom's Guide suggests that Apple's Face ID will be modified to create a face-unlocking capability that includes masks, which has been one of the biggest flaws of the iPhone 12 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. With the Delta variant causing a rise in cases once again, it would be good news if Apple crafted technology that could recognize you with your mask on (as long as it's accurate).

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

The biggest question on consumer minds is regarding the price of the iPhone 13, which Apple Insider notes could also be called the iPhone 12S instead, given Apple's tendency to switch up the names of their products. Currently, there is some debate about the price of the new model, but Tech Radar suggests that the new phone could start its pricing at a whopping $699.

Article continues below advertisement

As is typical with Apple products, the details are largely kept under wraps until the company sees fit to release them. It sounds like aside from a potential camera upgrade and new colors, not much will be changing between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. Consumers will have to wait and find out for themselves!

Source: Twitter