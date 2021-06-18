Apple iPhone 13 Rumors: Will It Make a September 2021 Deadline?

When does the iPhone 13 come out so that users will finally get the answers to these burning questions?

Every autumn, consumer tech nerds along with Apple fanboys and haters alike all line up to scrutinize the company's latest batch of iPhones. Will the Cupertino-based tech giant load its newest phones with blazing fast processors? What about a higher resolution screen? Better call quality? Hydrophobic coating? Or maybe a charging cable that's more prone to breaking apart than a Nature Valley granola bar?

Apple famously doesn't wait too long to actually sell its products after debuting them, so if you're planning on upgrading to the latest iPhone and don't mind waiting until October of 2021, you should probably take a page out of Wilson Phillips' book and hold on until then.

According to TechRadar , the iPhone 13 should be revealed/announced before September of 2021 is over.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted and delayed production of a variety of consumer tech products, like the chip shortage that's resulted in dealership markups on vehicles all over the country, especially with used vehicles.

What are the iPhone 13 projected specs and release date?

There are some who suspect that the iPhone "13" might just be called the "12 S." Apple has just created a whole new slew of body styles, with tons of internal upgrades for its last batch of iPhones. Its line of phones and phone types have expanded considerably as well, with minis, keeping production of older models at more attractive price points, and "Pro" versions of its higher-end devices.

Some are speculating the newest iPhone could come as late as September, and TechRadar projects that the phone will be available for sale either by September 7 or 14 of 2021 (new iPhones always come out on a Tuesday). It all depends on how quickly Apple was able to bounce back from the pandemic. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were pushed to October of 2020 as a result of COVID-19, and the Mini and Pro Max were released in November.

Overall, a pretty solid S upgrade that will be worth the money.

Although the iPhone 12 Mini didn't sell so well, many believe that the "mini" line will replace the SE versions of phones, and that a mini version of the iPhone 13 will be released, albeit at much fewer production numbers than its predecessor. As for new iPhone 13 specs, it's believed that the Pro versions will finally feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The 13 and 13 minis are rumored to still have two lenses, with the Pros rocking the three-camera lens set up.

Many also believe the phones will rock an A15 Bionic Chipset and a maximum of 1 TB of storage capacity regardless of each model. As for the design of the phone, MacRumors tweeted that a front glass reveal of the phone would show off a smaller notch with the earpiece moved to the top bezel.

A plastic "dummy" phone from an accessory manufacturer also shows a relatively smaller notch and bezel for the iPhone, which also seems to be supported by an iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit that was created based on leaked technical specifications for the phone online. Other new physical changes could include a "reduced bump" for the camera unit so the lenses don't stick out as much.

Say hi to your first look at the finalized version of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Thanks again to @ld_vova for the amazing work he has done with this.

