No, Apple Isn't Planning to Use a Kill Command to Deactivate the iPhone 7

Starting with posts in 2020, users on Twitter have posted about older models of the iPhone shutting down, seemingly at random.

“I had an iPhone 7 that kept shutting down the apps and the battery was draining faster. I just restarted it then plugged it in," one user wrote. "It didn’t fix it. It was apples way of saying 'buy a newer phone.' I now have a 12 mini. Lol.”