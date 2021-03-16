How Old Is Mimi From 'OutDaughtered'? Danielle Busby's Mom Is a Fan Favorite

If you've been watching OutDaughtered since the quints were born, then you know how close Danielle Busby is to her mother, Michelle Theriot, aka " Mimi ." Mimi moved from Louisiana to Texas to be closer to her grandchildren — as well as to help support Danielle and Adam, logistically, as they went from a family of three to a family of eight overnight. Through the years, Danielle's mom has continued to play a major role in the Busbys' lives.

After a little digging, we've discovered that Mimi from OutDaughtered was born on Dec. 19 , 1963. This means that Danielle's mom is currently 57 years old.

It's unclear what happened to Danielle's father / Mimi's husband — whether he prefers to remain off-camera, is no longer in the picture, or has died — because he has never been mentioned on OutDaughtered, via social media, or publicly otherwise.

Mimi has been a very hands-on grandmother on 'OutDaughtered.'

Once the quintuplets — Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker — were born, Mimi was a frequent face on OutDaughtered. She often helped hold down the fort with the five babies and their older sister, Blayke, in order to give Adam and Danielle a chance to catch their breath. Mimi ended up moving in with the Busbys when she became unemployed. Although both Mimi and Adam were a bit reluctant about the decision, it allowed Danielle's mom to find another job and to get back on her feet.

Eventually, living with her daughter and son-in-law became a bit too cramped. (Which is understandable when you're living with five toddlers!) Mimi hesitantly moved into her own house after her family threw her a surprise party marking the milestone.

Things seemed to be looking up for Mimi for a bit, there. Tragically, though, she ended up losing her home in Hurricane Harvey in 2017 — and she was forced to move back in with Danielle and Adam.

"My mom, Mimi, as well as tons of other close friends of ours have lost everything," Danielle wrote on their family blog. "We were not able to get into Mimi's house for about four days after the storm due to the high water. We had to throw away pretty much EVERYTHING. It has been very emotional...having to throw away family heirlooms, photos from when we were all kids...just...all around our memories."

Source: Instagram

