It Looks Like the Busbys Purchased Their Temporary Home

Our favorite quints are back for another season of Outdaughtered, the show that follows parents Adam and Danielle Busby as they raise 4-year-old quints and their 8-year-old daughter Blayke — all girls.

Source: TLC

So, did the Busbys get a new house? One of the most dramatic occurrences in Outdaughtered happened when little Ava had to be rushed to the doctor for difficulty breathing. It soon came out that their house was infested in mold, and the family rushed to pack their bags and get out of there.

"Who knows how long we've been living in it?" Adam said at the time. "We need to do whatever we can to get it out of our house." "I don't want to be in this house," Danielle said. By the time Season 5 started, the Busbys had relocated into a larger home with a huge outdoor space.

"We'll be here a while. We love this house we're in right now, we're in a new home," Adam said at the onset, officially dubbing their mold-infested house the "sick home." Season 6's premiere shows the whole family making the most of their house.

The quints and Blayke celebrate their birthdays with a luau-themed party, and we watch them run around enjoying their pool and huge outdoor space. "If we're gonna have an outside party we have to do it this year because I don't know how long we'll be in this house," Danielle says when they're party planning.

Adam explains, "Our old house is still under construction and we're trying to do anything we can to make the best of our situation. Our lease is up on this new house in six weeks. We were able to convince these owners to go month-to-month but that just means whenever they find a buyer, we gotta move out within a month." "It's kinda scary," he added.

Did the Busbys buy their temporary rental? According to reddit sleuths, the Busbys might have found a way to circumvent that scary possibility of having to move out at a moment's notice: buying the house altogether.

After consulting property records, one fan wrote that the Busbys bought the house in February of 2019. "It also shows them only owning one house, so I'm not sure who currently owns the mold house," they wrote. "But I know that they are involved in a class action lawsuit with their neighbors for the mold issue."

The class-action lawsuit mentions that more than 100 homes in League City's Mar Bella area have been affected, causing the community to nickname their neighborhood "Mold Bella." Gross! The purchase also explains the expensive fix following the pool-shaming drama the Busbys found themselves in the middle of a few months ago.