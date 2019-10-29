Here's How Much the Busby Family Makes Per Episode of 'Outdaughtered'

It sounds pretty intense to raise six girls — especially when five of them are quintuplets, but that is the premise of reality TV series Outdaughtered.

The TLC hit follows Danielle and Adam Busby, who used to be your average Christian Texan couple with an only child, Blayke Louise, until they found out they had five buns in the oven: America's first-ever all-female quints.

Olivia Mari, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate and Riley Paige would go on to grace our TV screens before taking their first steps. And with a family like theirs, it seems like they are practically made for entertainment. But how much does the Busby family make per episode? Let's investigate...

Source: Instagram

How much does the Busby family make per episode? We're not sure if we speak for the rest of America, but you can be sure that if we found out we were about to be mothers to six girls, we'd find any way possible to ask friends and friends of friends about any way to connect with someone who could open the path to reality TV.

Luckily for everyone, it seems like America wanted an inside look into how this family would get through their exponential expansion — and the extra TLC pay certainly helped the Busbys make ends meet.

While there is no word on the official figures that Danielle, Adam and the rest of their family is bringing in per episode, reality producer Terence Michael has told In Touch that reality show families earn about "10 percent of the show's budget."

Source: Instagram

"This means that the Busbys would be raking in $25,000 to $40,000 per episode," he continued, calculating that TLC likely budgets about $250,000 to $400,000. Since In Touch's article dates from 2017 and the family has continued their success, we can only assume these figures keep rising.

Which is lucky in light of the financial drama peeking its head in the background of Outdaughtered's Season 6. Adam recently quit his job as an account manager for Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety after working there for 12 years in favor of a more demanding role that requires him to travel to Dallas and leave Danielle in charge of the six girls.

For her part, Danielle is beginning to resent Adam and wants to do more with her life than be a stay-at-home mom. "Before we had kids, she used to have a great career and the ability to travel and do all these fun things, but now her life is her kids," Adam understands. "She loves them, but also, she's kind of been losing herself in the process."

Things are looking up for the family now that Danielle has carved out enough time for herself to indulge her own side project, a fitness athleisure clothing line called CADi, which she runs alongside her twin sisters.

It wouldn't surprise us if a TLC raise helped facilitate this quality of life upgrade, and if the Busbys are using some of that money toward childcare and to fund their side hustles. At least, that's what we'd do if given the chance.