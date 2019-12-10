There's a Reason We Never Get to See Danielle Busby's Father

In following the big family of TLC's Outdaughtered, we've come to not just get to know Adam and Danielle Busby, their daughter Blayke, and their quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker.

We've also been introduced to the more peripheral members of the family, Danielle's twin sisters, Ashley and Crystal, with whom she started an athleisure clothing brand, as well as their mom, Michelle "Mimi" Theriot, who comes around the house and helps with the kids during several episodes.

We've also met husband Adam's parents on a few occasions when they've come to visit for the girls' birthday. But how about Danielle Busby's father? Is there a reason he is so conspicuously off-the-radar? Keep reading while we investigate.

Who is Danielle Busby's father? To recap, Danielle and her many daughters have a great relationship with her mom Mimi, who moved closer to the family after tragically losing her home to Hurricane Harvey.

These days, in addition to being a real estate agent, Mimi is also a super solid foundation for the Busby family as she takes care of Danielle and Adam's six kids at the drop of a hat. She's also very funny and beloved by the family and viewers alike.

When it comes to Adam's family, it has to be noted that the hard-working dad benefits from a really solid support system himself. Back when he realized he was suffering from postpartum depression, we saw a whole episode where he decided to open up to his own father in Lake Charles.

"Part of the stuff that you're experiencing is normal parenting — times five," Adam's dad reassured him. Later on in the episode, Adam had a really earnest moment with cameras when he revealed, "We knew that signing up to have our family documented for Outdaughtered that every aspect of our lives was going to be showcased on television."

"Because of this, we wanted to make sure that we were as real as possible," he added. "This meant not only showing the fun and exciting times of being a parent, but also the hard times, the stressful times, and the messy times."

The father-of-five concluded, "I'd be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn't honest with them, and I know I'm not alone and I want others to know they aren't either." When it comes to Danielle, however, she might not be so candid about her family and struggles.

Neither Danielle nor her twin sisters are very keen on sharing photos of their father on their otherwise very active social media pages, and while it's possible that the grandpa of the family prefers to remain off camera, a 2018 Veterans' Day post on Mimi's page suggests that he might have passed away.

Mimi, whose full name is Michelle Theriot, shared a sepia-toned photo of two young army men on Nov. 12, 2018. "Celebrating Veterans Day in heaven!" reads the post. "Great friends! Love Johnny Forsyth and Fred Theriot!! We were blessed beyond words."